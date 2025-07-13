Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Albemarle by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $3,816,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49. Albemarle Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

