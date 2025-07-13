Greenleaf Trust Sells 7,225 Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FMC were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $5,573,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FMC by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in FMC by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. FMC Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $68.55.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. FMC’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

