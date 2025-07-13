3EDGE Asset Management LP Acquires 747,171 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2,500.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 777,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747,171 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,457,000 after purchasing an additional 742,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,379,000 after purchasing an additional 634,469 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after buying an additional 545,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,813,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,072,000 after buying an additional 487,824 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

