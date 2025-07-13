Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $30,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.