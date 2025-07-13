3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 79,428 Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

3EDGE Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,428 shares during the period. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $33,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

