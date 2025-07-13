Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,474 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 0.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,937,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 811,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,647,000 after acquiring an additional 506,722 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 550,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,016,000 after acquiring an additional 373,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 target price (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $413.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Argus set a $375.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.35.

PWR opened at $383.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $388.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

