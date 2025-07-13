Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $136,000 Position in 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.28% of 374Water worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCWO. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 374Water by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 374Water by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 374Water by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of 374Water by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 570,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

374Water Price Performance

Shares of SCWO opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.22. 374Water Inc. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. 374Water had a negative return on equity of 119.57% and a negative net margin of 2,093.18%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at 374Water

In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 103,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $43,419.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,981,721 shares in the company, valued at $15,112,322.82. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 129,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,478 and have sold 328,964 shares valued at $136,044. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

374Water Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

