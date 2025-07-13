SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Position Trimmed by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,674 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309,991 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,344,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 35,963.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 167,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 166,869 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,712,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 166.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 132,683 shares during the period.

SPTM stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

