iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,192,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $90.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

