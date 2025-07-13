Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,388 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $15,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after buying an additional 156,793 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

