NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,607 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.43.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Further Reading

