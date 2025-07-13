Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $7.42 Million in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 403,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,181,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,057,000 after acquiring an additional 301,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,319 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,492,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,428,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,316,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 158,957 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWP shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 3.6%

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $211.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -65.12%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

