InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Holdings Cut by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the quarter. InterDigital comprises 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $31,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1,209.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $9,040,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,930.72. This trade represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $108,265.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,033.32. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital Announces Dividend

IDCC opened at $225.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

