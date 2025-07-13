PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.79. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

