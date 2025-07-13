Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 9,829 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.30% of Utz Brands worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Utz Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 885,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Utz Brands by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director William Jr. Werzyn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $94,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,970 shares in the company, valued at $271,275.70. This represents a 53.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 67,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,173.08. This trade represents a 7.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Utz Brands Price Performance

UTZ opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $352.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. TD Cowen lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTZ

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.