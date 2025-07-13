Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 13,127 Shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.49% of Rambus worth $27,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 927.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 326,844 shares in the company, valued at $15,619,874.76. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $202,960.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,826.24. The trade was a 25.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Down 0.8%

RMBS opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. Rambus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $69.15.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

