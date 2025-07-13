Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.68% of First Busey worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 1,173.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 822.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in First Busey by 507.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In related news, Director Steven W. Caple bought 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,394.40. The trade was a 35.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,875.60. This represents a 8.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $286,148 over the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUSE

First Busey Stock Down 1.2%

BUSE opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Busey Corporation has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $28.97.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.