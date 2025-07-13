Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.62% of DT Cloud Star Acquisition worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000.

DTSQ opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

