Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 62,140 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 898,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 608,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 567.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALV. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 32,979 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $517,440.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 369,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,945.55. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,776 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $32,867.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,274.24. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,878 shares of company stock worth $723,617. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($2.86). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.