FDx Advisors Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in monday.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 109.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth about $137,434,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $12,146,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.23.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $284.61 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $188.01 and a 1 year high of $342.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.17 and a 200 day moving average of $271.43.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

