FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:UBS opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

