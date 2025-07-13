Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,337,000 after purchasing an additional 749,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of GILD opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $330,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,908.56. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

