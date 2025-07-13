Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,529 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.