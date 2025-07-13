Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Flowserve Stock Down 0.9%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flowserve by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,546,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $53.66 on Friday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

