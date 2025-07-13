Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

FLS stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,598,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,271,000 after buying an additional 2,193,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after buying an additional 1,424,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 978.8% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after buying an additional 910,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

