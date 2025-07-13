Brokerages Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price at $2.47

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLNK. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 8,386.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 873,989 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 20.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 198,350 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.22. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 184.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

