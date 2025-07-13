Critical Analysis: Franklin Covey (FC) & Its Competitors

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Consulting” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Franklin Covey to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Franklin Covey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Franklin Covey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Covey and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Covey 3.81% 19.08% 6.12% Franklin Covey Competitors 7.79% 28.08% 8.77%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Covey 0 0 2 0 3.00 Franklin Covey Competitors 69 679 1256 61 2.63

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Covey and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Franklin Covey presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.17%. As a group, “Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 25.13%. Given Franklin Covey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Covey has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Covey’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Covey and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Covey $287.23 million $23.40 million 25.13 Franklin Covey Competitors $3.11 billion $272.15 million 22.54

Franklin Covey’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Covey. Franklin Covey is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Franklin Covey rivals beat Franklin Covey on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company operates Strive platform, a learning deployment platform; Impact platform that helps automate implementation of learning initiatives; All Access Pass, a subscription platform that enables improved deployment of content, services, technology, and metrics to deliver behavioral impact at scale; and Leader in Me, which provides access to digital versions of student leadership guides, leadership lessons, illustrated leadership stories, and other resources. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

