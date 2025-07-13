RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of RB Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

In other RB Global news, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $950,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,311.04. The trade was a 62.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $84,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,865 shares in the company, valued at $622,687.05. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,349. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter worth $181,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBA opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. RB Global has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $109.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

