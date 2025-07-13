ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,924,200. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $6,862,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $937.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,008.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $959.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.23.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

