Satovsky Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $576.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.15. The firm has a market cap of $694.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

