Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up about 1.6% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.55% of Chart Industries worth $35,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

GTLS opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.07. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

