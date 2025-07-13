Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 2,850,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,914,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLNC. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,591.80. The trade was a 62.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

