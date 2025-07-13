Emerald Advisers LLC Has $16.14 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,282 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $16,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in FormFactor by 256.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.9%

FORM stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,818. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

