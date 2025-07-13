SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 146,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the previous session’s volume of 35,962 shares.The stock last traded at $173.99 and had previously closed at $175.15.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.75.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.