Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.92. 347,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 916,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEAV

Weave Communications Stock Down 8.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $581.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.72 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.08% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

In other news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 7,472 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $64,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 584,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,203.63. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 14,302 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $121,996.06. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 409,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,281.80. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,577 shares of company stock worth $1,499,638. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 159,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,491 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 287,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.