Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 16.3% – Time to Buy?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) rose 16.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 190,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 130,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Aztec Minerals Stock Up 18.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of C$31.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

