Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $33,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,321,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,024,000 after buying an additional 233,502 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.