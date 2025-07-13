Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.85 and last traded at C$12.85, with a volume of 2350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.92.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$491.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.40.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd is a Canada based company, principally engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The company also provides fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology (ICT) services to the ICT industry.

