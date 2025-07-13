Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), with a volume of 491774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Coro Energy Trading Down 7.4%

The stock has a market cap of £23.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94.

Coro Energy Company Profile

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

