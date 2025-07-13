Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 531,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $62,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.