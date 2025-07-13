Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLG. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE:FLG opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Flagstar Financial has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $871,500,000. Reverence Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,161,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $76,911,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth $74,133,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

