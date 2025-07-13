Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 67765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Klondike Gold Stock Down 4.5%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$21.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85.
About Klondike Gold
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
