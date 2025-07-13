Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director W. Barry Girling Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director W. Barry Girling sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$56,700.00.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

On Friday, July 4th, W. Barry Girling sold 30,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$31,860.00.

On Friday, June 27th, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$18,860.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, W. Barry Girling sold 25,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$23,700.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at C$1.29 on Friday. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.