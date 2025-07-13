Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 48147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Titan Mining Trading Up 2.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$69.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -296.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

