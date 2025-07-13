M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MURGY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Get M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.71. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

(Get Free Report

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.