HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on HONE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $12.10 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $521.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.59.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.