New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $655,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 474,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

