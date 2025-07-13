Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total transaction of $1,686,146.70. Following the sale, the director owned 444,570 shares in the company, valued at $97,796,508.60. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total value of $1,686,146.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 444,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,796,508.60. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,631 shares of company stock worth $87,606,665. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

TEAM opened at $187.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

