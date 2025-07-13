Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 88 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 51,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 578,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $333,671,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $717.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $674.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total transaction of $370,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,653.36. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,792 shares of company stock worth $105,466,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.38.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

