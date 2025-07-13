New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Solar were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Solar by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 511 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 917 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 993 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $162.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $262.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.16 and its 200 day moving average is $154.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.69.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

